Chesterfield Police to focus on Midlothian Turnpike during traffic operation next week

Sgt. Rouze points a lidar at cars along Hull Street Road to determine whether they are speeding. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police said they will be conducting a traffic enforcement operation on Midlothian Turnpike and several connecting roads next week.

Starting Sunday, Sept. 12th through Saturday, Sept. 18, drivers can expect to see additional patrols along Midlothian Turnpike and connecting roads, including Courthouse Road, Huguenot Road, Boulders Parkway, Buford Road, N. Pinetta Drive, Robious Road and others.

The operation will focus on pedestrian safety, speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving and mobile device use while driving

In the last 12 months, police have investigated three pedestrian deaths and three fatal motor vehicle crashes along the Midlothian Turnpike corridor. Speed, alcohol, lack of seatbelt use and distracted driving continue to be factors in these crashes, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to buckle up and drive safely.