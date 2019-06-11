Chicken truck involved in crash on I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer that was hauling chicken was involved in one of two crashes on Interstate 95 in Hanover County Tuesday morning.

The first crash happened just after 3 a.m. on northbound I-95 at mile marker 98, which is near the Kings Dominion exit.

According to Virginia State Police, the Freightliner tractor-trailer was stopped on the right shoulder when it attempted to pull back onto the roadway. A Peterbilt traveling in the right lane rear-ended the tractor-trailer, which lost its load of chicken.

The Peterbilt sustained damage that caused a diesel spill.

Both male drivers were wearing their seatbelts and were not injured in the crash, VSP said.

The driver of the Freightliner, which was pulling out from the shoulder, was charged with improper stopping on the highway and unsafe lane change.

VSP says VDOT is helping with the cleanup process that will take an “extended period of time.”

Another crash involving a tractor-trailer was reported on I-95 north near Sliding Hill Road in Hanover County. VSP said it was a single-vehicle crash, but didn’t have any additional information.

