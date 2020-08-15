Chippenham Parkway northbound lanes closed near Jefferson Davis Highway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound lanes of Chippenham Parkway near Jefferson Davis Highway are closed due to flooding, according to VDOT. The southbound left and center lanes of Chippenham Parkway are also closed. 

All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Jefferson Davis Highway. VDOT asks drivers to take alternate routes and expect delays.

