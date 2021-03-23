Police: Crash involving tractor trailer leaves cab hanging over I-95 bridge above Bank Street in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department and Virginia State Police are on the scene of a crash involving a tractor trailer cab hanging over a bridge on I-95 south.

According to Petersburg Police, the cab is hanging over the bridge above Bank Street. PPD is working to assist VSP with the incident.

VSP says they responded to the crash north of Washington Street around 9:23 p.m. Following their initial investigation, state police says a bobtail tractor drove off the rightside of the road, resulting in the cab off the vehicle partially dangling off the side.

The driver was recovered from the cab and taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

VDOT is warning drivers in the area to expect delays following the crash.

According to VDOT, the southbound center and right lanes as well as the right shoulder are closed near Southpark Boulevard and mile marker 53.

Traffic is backed up about a mile and half.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.