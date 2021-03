CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- An overturned dump truck on Midlothian Turnpike is causing a major backup.

VDOT said the accident has closed all eastbound lanes of the turnpike at Watkins Centre Parkway. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. The two left-turn lanes from US-60 to West Watkins Center Parkway are now blocked as well.