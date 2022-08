NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in New Kent should expect delays due to a traffic back up on I-64 in New Kent due to a crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

According to VDOT, all eastbound lanes are closed at Eltham Road. There is currently a 4.5 mile backup.

Drivers use expect delays and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.