KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- An 81-year-old motorcycle driver was traveling through King and Queen County on Wednesday when he was struck by a Ford F150. The motorcycle operator, Ronald Caudell of Hanover County died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a helmet.

Virginia State Police say the crash occurred at 2:30 p.m. in the 13200 block of Richmond Tappahannock Highway.