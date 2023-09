CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North caused delays in Chesterfield County in the evening on Saturday.

On Saturday on I-95, near the Pocahontas Parkway bridge, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT.

The crash caused the north right lane and right shoulder to be closed, as of about 5 p.m. on Saturday.