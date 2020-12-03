Crash closes Reymet Road and causes delays on I-95 south

Reymet Road crash at the I-95 overpass in Chesterfield County on Dec. 3, 2020. (Photo by Lt. Don Story CCPD)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Reymet Road involving a tractor trailer is causing delays today. All west lanes and east lanes of Reymet Road are closed near Route 1419.

VDOT says the lanes will remain closed for emergency bridge repair. Earlier Thursday morning the tractor trailer attempted to cross under the bridge but was too large and got stuck. The road will stay closed as the repairs are made.

Alternate routes to get around the closure include Coach Road, Willis Road and Jefferson Davis Highway.

According to VDOT and a Chesterfield Police Officer, the crash also impacted traffic on Interstate 95 at mile marker 64.4. The right lane and right shoulder were closed at 10:45 a.m. and will remain closed until further notice. Drivers should expect delays during their commute.

LATEST HEADLINES: