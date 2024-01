POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers are experiencing delays on Route 60 in Powhatan County due to a crash.

According to an announcement by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) at 11:38 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, all east and westbound lanes of Route 60 were closed in Powhatan County near the intersection of Ravenswood Drive.

Drivers are being detoured at Trenholm Road, according to VDOT.

For real-time traffic updates, drivers can visit 511virginia.org.