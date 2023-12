LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash has caused lane closures and delays on US-33 near the Cuckoo area of Louisa County.

All westbound and eastbound lanes are closed on US-33 near the Cuckoo area due to vehicle crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

According to VDOT, eastbound traffic will be detoured onto US-522, onto Route 626 and back onto US-33.

Westbound traffic will be diverted onto Route 656, to Route 689, then Route 700 and onto US-22.