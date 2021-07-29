VSP: Multiple people killed in crash on I-295

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 295 in Hanover County.

Virginia State Police has confirmed that more than one fatality occurred as a result of the crash.

Virginia Department of Transportation has warned drivers traveling south that there will be backups this afternoon. The crash has led to the closure of the center and right lanes.

The crash happened just north of Route 301.

As of 3 p.m., traffic is backed up for 2.5 miles. VDOT is asking drivers to use alternate routes.