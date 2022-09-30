UPDATE: According to VDOT, the lanes are now open in the area around the crash that occurred around 4 p.m. on I-95 North in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on I-95 North in Richmond is causing delays for commuters.

According to 511 Virginia, a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 77 in the city of Richmond, northwest of Belvidere, occurred at 4:15 p.m., according to VDOT/

The north left shoulder, left lane, enter lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 6.5 miles.

I-95 MM76 NB, between !st St & Chamberlayne. Image credit: 511VDOT

I-95 MM76 NB, between !st St & Chamberlayne. Image credit: 511VDOT

I-95 North at mile marker 78 by Boulevard

I-95 Northbound at milemarker 75.5 at I-64 East at 7th Street

I-95 N 64W at mile marker 78.8 near the Technical Center

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternative routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.