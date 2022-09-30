UPDATE: According to VDOT, the lanes are now open in the area around the crash that occurred around 4 p.m. on I-95 North in Richmond.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on I-95 North in Richmond is causing delays for commuters.
According to 511 Virginia, a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 77 in the city of Richmond, northwest of Belvidere, occurred at 4:15 p.m., according to VDOT/
The north left shoulder, left lane, enter lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 6.5 miles.
Drivers in the area are asked to use alternative routes and expect delays.
This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.