HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) -- A Manassas man was killed early Monday morning in Henrico County after a traffic sign that he crashed into with his car on Interstate-64 East was struck again by another vehicle and hit him while he was outside looking for his dog. The highway was closed for hours and three other people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A release from Virginia State Police states that troopers responded to the 203 mile marker at 2:18 a.m. after getting reports of a three-vehicle crash in the area. An investigation revealed a 2008 Nissan Maxima, driven by 21-year-old Giovanni Gonzalez, struck a guardrail and an arrow board sign in the right lane while traveling eastbound on I-64.