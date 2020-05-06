PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — According to VDOT, a vehicle crash is causing delays on Interstate-85 at mile marker 67.5 in Petersburg.
The south right lane and right shoulder are closed.
Traffic is backed up one mile. Motorists should expect delays.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- COVID-19 death count up to 104 in Juarez; health officials urge keeping factories closed
- Despite concerns over hoarding, Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market not yet rationing meat
- Crash causing backups on I-85 in Petersburg
- Loan program still available for small businesses seeking financial relief
- Freebies and deals offered this National Nurses Week