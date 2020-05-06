Crash causing backups on I-85 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — According to VDOT, a vehicle crash is causing delays on Interstate-85 at mile marker 67.5 in Petersburg.

The south right lane and right shoulder are closed.

Traffic is backed up one mile. Motorists should expect delays.

