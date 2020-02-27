Crash causing delays on I-95 in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A motor-vehicle crash is causing delays on Interstate-95 southbound in Colonial Heights.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the left lane near Southpark Boulevard (mile marker 53) is closed. Traffic is moving through the right and center lanes.

There is currently a 5-mile backup.

