Crash closes all southbound lanes of I-85 in Dinwiddie County

All southbound lanes of I-85 are closed in Dinwiddie County due to a crash.

The wreck occurred at around 6 a.m. near mile marker 41 (one mile south of McKenney). VDOT said at 7:20 a.m. that all lanes were still closed.

Traffic is being detoured from I-85 south onto Exit 42, McKenney Hwy. (Rt. 40) west, to Boydton Plank Rd. (Rt. 1) south to Old Stage Rd. (Rt. 712) south back onto I-85 south. 

No details about the crash have been released at this time. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

