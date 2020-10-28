Crash closes all westbound, eastbound lanes on E. Hundred Road in Chesterfield

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
serious crash 10_28_2020

A serious crash has shut down all westbound and eastbound lanes on East Hundred Road (Route 10) near the Interstate-295 ramp.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A serious crash has shut down all westbound and eastbound lanes on East Hundred Road (Route 10) near the Interstate-295 ramp.

Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

An 8News crew is en route and working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8Newd for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events