Crash closes all westbound, eastbound lanes on E. Hundred Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A serious crash has shut down all westbound and eastbound lanes on East Hundred Road (Route 10) near the Interstate-295 ramp.
Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.
An 8News crew is en route and working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8Newd for updates.
