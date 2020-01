CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash has closed a road in Chesterfield County Friday morning.

Lt. Elmore with Chesterfield Fire said a vehicle crash involving power poles and lines happened at 5805 Centralia Road. The road will be closed until “further notice,” Elmore said in a tweet.

Road Closure until further notice- 5805 Centralia Rd due to motor vehicle crash involving power poles/lines. @DominionEnergy notified to respond for repairs. @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 @VaDOTRVA — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) January 24, 2020

Dominion Energy has also responded to repair the power poles.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.