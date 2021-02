CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Harrowgate Road in Chesterfield is closed near Pineland Road due to a motor vehicle accident.

Authorities told 8News a van crashed into a power pole.

Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Services said the road will be closed until about 10 p.m. because they have to put in a new power pole and replace the wires.

8News is working to get more information on the driver.