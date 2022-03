GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — All eastbound lanes of I-64 in Goochland County are currently closed after a crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The crash took place near mile marker 174, about a mile from the exit to Route 288. There is currently a three mile backup. Drivers should use alternate roadways and expect delays.

Drivers can check 511virginia.org for real-time highway cameras and traffic information.