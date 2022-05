UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes of I-64 West are now open and the scene is clear.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 64 has closed all Westbound travel in New Kent.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash happened at mile marker 206, abound a mile from Bottoms Bridge.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. Real-time traffic information and highway cameras can be found at 511virginia.org.