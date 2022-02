HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to avoid ramp closures on Interstate 64 west in Henrico.

According to VDOT, a crash near VA-156 N caused the closure of Exit 200. The ramp from Interstate 295 south to Interstate 64 west was also shutdown after the crash.

VDOT asks drivers to expect delays and use other routes.