Person killed in crash on I-95 in Hanover County, northbound lanes shutdown

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Monday night. A driver heading south in a sedan hit the rear of another car on I-95 near mile marker 91. The car that was struck then ran off the left side of the road into the northbound lanes. The car then flipped.

VSP has confirmed one death.

Drivers heading northbound on I-95 in that area should expect delays. According to Virginia Department of Transportation, all northbound lanes are closed as a result of the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or use Exit 89 to use Lewiston Road as a detour.

Traffic is backed up 2.5 miles.