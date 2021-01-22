Crash closes I-95 ramps in Petersburg, Wythe Street to be closed for hours

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — According to VDOT, the northbound and southbound entrance and exit ramps for Interstate 95 are closed near Wythe Street and mile marker 52 due to a crash.

The Petersburg Police Department tweeted at 1:30 p.m. that they were on the scene of a crash on Wythe Street and S. Littlechurch Street. The crash caused electricl wires to come down and the area has been closed off since.

As of 5:15 p.m., the intersection was projected to remain closed for another four to five hours.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route for the time being.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events