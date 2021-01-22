Crash closes I-95 ramps in Petersburg, Wythe Street to be closed for hours

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — According to VDOT, the northbound and southbound entrance and exit ramps for Interstate 95 are closed near Wythe Street and mile marker 52 due to a crash.

The Petersburg Police Department tweeted at 1:30 p.m. that they were on the scene of a crash on Wythe Street and S. Littlechurch Street. The crash caused electricl wires to come down and the area has been closed off since.

As of 5:15 p.m., the intersection was projected to remain closed for another four to five hours.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route for the time being.