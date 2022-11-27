CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on I-95 South in Chesterfield caused a major backup on Sunday afternoon.

A crash in Chesterfield Sunday afternoon caused major delays. (VDOT Camera)

The left southbound lane, center lane, left shoulder, and right shoulder were closed by the crash just a few hundred feet from the exit onto West Hundred Road. The backup extended about two miles, past the 288 interchange.

VDOT cameras show that fire and ambulance crews were on scene for what appeared to be a single-vehicle crash involving a black pickup truck.

