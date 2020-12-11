UPDATE: Lanes reopened I-95 near Arthur Ashe Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes are now open and no backup is present on Interstate 95 north near Arthur Ashe Boulevard at mile marker 78.
A crash late Friday morning led to two lane closures and a three mile backup. All issues were resolved by 1 p.m.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- CVS Health increases access to flu vaccines in communities of need
- Henrico Police investigating shooting scene, working to secure area near Parham Road
- Virginia’s COVID-19 exposure notification app joins National Key Server to work across state lines
- Dolly Parton saved the life of a young dancer during filming of Netflix movie
- Southside Speedway in Chesterfield closing down