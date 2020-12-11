UPDATE: Lanes reopened I-95 near Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes are now open and no backup is present on Interstate 95 north near Arthur Ashe Boulevard at mile marker 78.

A crash late Friday morning led to two lane closures and a three mile backup. All issues were resolved by 1 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events