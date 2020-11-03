Crash closes lanes on VA-288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers on VA-288 in Chesterfield County can expect delays tonight near Centre Street and Fountain Square Way.
VDOT says a vehicle crash is holding up traffic. The south left shoulder and left lane are closed as of 4:56 p.m.
