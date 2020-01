HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are on scene of a crash that closed the ramp from Interstate-64 Eastbound to Interstate-295 Southbound early Tuesday morning.

Henrico officers say the ramp will be closed for several hours.

#BreakingNews A car crash has shutdown the on-ramp to I-295 southbound from I-64 east in Henrico. Police are on the scene. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/wyEs8lJWf4 — Basil John (@BasilJohn8News) January 14, 2020

8News has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.