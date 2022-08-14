UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, the lanes have reopened and the backup has cleared.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel to downtown Richmond from eastern Henrico are asked to expect delays after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place in the westbound lanes at mile marker 90, just before the I-64/I-95 interchange in downtown Richmond. The right lane and right shoulder are both closed.

511Virginia shows traffic backed up almost two miles, drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.