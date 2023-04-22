UPDATE: As of 5:30 p.m., the scene is clear and all lanes are open.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 64 East near Richmond International Airport has closed two lanes of the road.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 199.7, just before the I-295 interchange. The eastbound left lane and center lane are both currently closed.

Traffic is backed up about a mile. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.