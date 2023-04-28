RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 North in downtown Richmond is causing backups throughout the city.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 76, just before the Chamberlayne Avenue exit. The left and center lanes are both currently closed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Traffic on I-95 North is currently backed up to just past the Downtown Expressway exit and traffic on I-64 West is currently backed up to just past the Mechanicsville Turnpike interchange. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.