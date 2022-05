NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in New Kent County has closed the is currently causing backups in the eastbound direction.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, the crash took place near New Kent Highway at mile marker 206.

Drivers travelling east through the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time highway cameras and traffic information, visit 511virginia.org.