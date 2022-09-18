STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel to the Washington, D.C. area from Richmond are asked to plan ahead due to significant backups on Interstate 95 North.

According to 511Virginia, a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 134.5, just past the Warrenton Road exit, in Stafford County has closed the left lane and left shoulder of I-95 North.

Photo: 511Virginia

511Virginia currently shows traffic backed up about eight miles to the Route 1 exit.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.