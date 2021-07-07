Police pursuit leads to two-vehicle crash near Richmond Airport, travel impacted in the area

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle accident resulted in road closures near the Richmond Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Richmond Airport account, the accident is “serious” and blocking traffic at the intersection of Airport Drive and Williamsburg Road.

Henrico County Police say the crash occurred after police initiated a traffic stop on Eubank Road near Lewis Road. Instead of pulling over, the driver tried to escape police. The driver ended up colliding with another car.

People trying to access the airport via Airport Drive are encouraged to use Laburnum Avenue or Pocahontas Route 895 instead of Williamsburg Road.