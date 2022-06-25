HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 North outside of Ashland is causing a backup of about four miles in Hanover County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash involved multiple vehicles and took place on mile marker 95, just north of Ashland.

The northbound left and center lanes are currently closed, as well as the left shoulder. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays if travelling through Hanover County.

For real-time traffic cameras and highway information, visit 511virginia.org