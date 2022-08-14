UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, the lanes have reopened but traffic is still backed up in the area.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Traffic is estimated to be backed up around 13 miles on Interstate 95 North after a crash near downtown Fredericksburg.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 133, just after the Warrenton Road (Route 17) exit. The northbound left lane and left shoulder are both closed.

511Virginia shows traffic backed up about nearly 13 miles to just north of Thornburg. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.