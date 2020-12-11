Crash on I-295 in Henrico causes lane closures and delays

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Southbound traffic on Interstate 295 south in Henrico can expect lane closures and delays near mile marker 33 due to a crash. The left and center southbound lanes are closed, traffic can pass using the right lane.

Traffic has backed up one and half miles. VDOT asks that drivers use alternate routes and expect delays.

