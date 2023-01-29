RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 is causing delays for drivers looking to travel into Richmond from Hanover and eastern Henrico.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 91, at the I-64/I-95 interchange. The westbound left lane is currently closed.

The backup currently extends to near the Mechanicsville Turnpike exit. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes if possible.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.