UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 East in New Kent County is causing backups for drivers going towards Virginia Beach from the Richmond area.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 213.4, near the New Kent East Coast Gateway Rest Area. The eastbound right shoulder is currently closed.

Traffic is currently backed up to Emmaus Church Road, drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.