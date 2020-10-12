UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-64 west near New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The westbound right lane on Interstate 64 west near New Kent was shut down briefly for an accident today.
VDOT says a crash occurred at mile marker 217 causing the lane closure and a 3.5 mile backup.
As of 4:45 p.m. the crash has been cleared and the lane is reopened.
Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.
