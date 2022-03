RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on I-64 West near Jackson Ward is causing delays for motorists.

The crash occurred on the border of Henrico County near mile marker 190.8.

Traffic has been significantly backed up from Acca to Central Gardens.

The west left shoulder and left lane have been closed. Motorists are getting by on the right lane and right shoulder.

Following the reopening of the right lane, traffic has slightly improved.

(Photo: VDOT traffic camera footage shows extensive traffic)

