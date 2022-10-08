NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash in New Kent County has caused a lane closure and a large backup on I-64 west on Saturday morning.

The left lane of I-64 west near the New Kent Courthouse exit is closed as of 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. This closure is due to a multi-vehicle crash.

As a result of the crash and the lane closure, there is currently a four-mile backup in this area.

Drivers should plan for delays and use alternate routes if possible.

