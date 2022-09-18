UPDATE: According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash on I-64 westbound in Richmond has been cleared and traffic is moving.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 64 westbound is causing delays in the city of Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 190, just west of the exit for Route 1 / Chamberlayne Avenue. The traffic incident has closed the west left shoulder and left lane.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.