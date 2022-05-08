RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash near downtown Richmond is causing delays for early morning motorists on I-95 south.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. and is located near the Franklin Street exit.

The I-95 south right lane and south right shoulder were initially closed but have since been reopened. However, the US-250 on-ramp to I-95 is still closed.

Motorists can expect delays — particularly if attempting to use the US-250 on-ramp to I-95 south.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.