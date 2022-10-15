Vehicles are backed up about 1.5 miles on I-95 in Chesterfield. (Photo: VDOT traffic camera)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Update, 8:39 p.m.: According to VDOT, the accident is now cleared. There are delays remaining in the area due to bridge work.

A crash on interstate 95 in Chesterfield County is causing delays tonight.

The accident, in the Northbound lanes near the interchange with Route 288, has caused a 1.5 mile backup.

Traffic is backed up at least as far as the Route 288 interchange, shown here. (Photo: VDOT Traffic Camera)

Drivers can avoid the backup by exiting at the West Hundred Road interchange and traveling North on Route 1. Currently, the North right land and shoulder are closed.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.