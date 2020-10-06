Crash on I-95 in Richmond causing 3-mile backup

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Traffic is currently backed up three miles following a crash on Interstate-95 near Chamberlayne Avenue (mile marker 76).

At this time, the left and center are closed near Chamberlayne Avenue. According to VDOT, traffic is getting by on the right shoulder and right lane.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

This is developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events