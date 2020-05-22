1  of  3
Crash on I-95 near Chippenham Parkway causing traffic delays

Traffic

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motor vehicle crash on Interstate-95 south near Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield is causing delays.

According to VDOT, the crash occurred near mile marker 66 in Chesterfield.

The right lane is closed as a result of the crash. The backup is currently 3.5 miles.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to find alternate routes.

