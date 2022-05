CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Chesterfield County caused delays for Memorial Day drivers Monday morning.

The crash was first reported at 9:10 a.m. and was located near the World War II Veterans Memorial Highway exit.

The north left shoulder, left lane and center lane were all closed as a result.

The lanes were reopened shortly before 10 a.m. and traffic gradually returned to normal.