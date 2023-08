COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 North Monday afternoon has caused delays for drivers.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the right and center travel lanes on Interstate 95 North near Temple Avenue have been closed due to a crash that occurred around 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

Crash causing backups on I-95 North in Colonial Heights (Photo: Virginia Department of Transportation)

Drivers are told to expect delays and take alternate routes.